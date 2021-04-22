Mouse deer born at Bristol Zoo is the height of a pencil
- Published
A tiny mouse deer, born during lockdown at Bristol Zoo, is only 20cm (8ins) tall to its shoulder, the height of a pencil.
The lesser Malayan mouse deer was born to first-time mother Brienne and father Jorah almost a month ago.
Its gender is not yet known however it is only the second mouse deer to be born at the zoo in the last decade.
Mouse deer are native to South East Asia and when fully grown the infant will weigh about 3lb (1.5kg).
Senior mammal keeper Paige Bwye said it would be a little while before the zoo was able to determine the gender of the fawn as they are so small and shy.
"It's doing really well though, and has recently started to discover new tastes, such as sweet potato," she said.
"Brienne is being a fantastic first-time mother and has been very attentive to her infant.
"They are absolutely fascinating to watch. They move around on their pencil-thin legs and munch on flowers and vegetables."
In 2020, a female mouse deer named Missandei was born at the zoo and moved on to Ouwehands Zoo in the Netherlands, as part of a breeding programme for the species.
The zoo has also recently welcomed another new arrival; a baby gorilla was born in December which has now been named Juni.
Bristol Zoo announced in November it would be leaving its Clifton site after 185 years and moving to a site just outside of the city.
