St Vincent volcano: Teenager collecting items to help islanders
A student is collecting essential items to help the relief effort on St Vincent following volcanic eruptions on the Caribbean island.
About 20,000 people have been evacuated from their homes after the La Soufrière volcano erupted on 9 April.
Shelena Artman, 18, from Bristol, is also fundraising to help people on the island where her father was born.
Her grandfather survived an eruption in 1902, carried away from the lava to safety by his mother.
Miss Artman said it was heartbreaking seeing images of how La Soufrière, which last erupted in 1979, had covered much of the island in ash.
"My initial thoughts were 'are my family ok'," the A-level student said.
"It's a beautiful island and just to see it all covered in grey, it was heartbreaking and devastating and I felt quite helpless."
Five inches of ash
Miss Artman said two collection centres had been set up in Bristol, where donations such as toiletries, face masks and blow-up beds could be taken.
Her father Ozzie was born on St Vincent and said he had never seen anything like it.
"I've been back there a few times since I was born but looking at all the pictures, it [volcanic ash] looks like snow but of course it's much more dangerous.
"It's five inches in some places and its ruining the vegetation."
"I'm just amazed by Shelena," added Mr Artman. "She's bringing people together and doing a great job."
Miss Artman's grandfather was a baby when La Soufrière erupted in 1902.
She said: "His mother fled for her life while carrying him and they were the only members of our immediate family who managed to escape from the lava.
"His survival as a newborn is the reason why me and my whole family are here today."
People can drop off items for the relief effort at the Kings Centre in King Square, Bristol, or the Easton Community Centre on Kilburn Street from now until 9 May.
To check when the centres are open call 0117 9232847 (Kings Centre) or 0117 9541409 (Easton).
