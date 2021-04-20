Bristol Kill the Bill protests: Police release 18 new images
Police have released more images of people they wish to identify in connection with a protest which turned violent in Bristol.
The 18 images are part of investigation into disorder during a 'Kill the Bill' protest on 21 March.
Avon and Somerset Police said 42 people had been arrested and they have set-up an online gallery to identify others.
Det Ch Supt Carolyn Belafonte said: "We can't let the people responsible get away with what they did.
"They are a disgrace and need to face the consequence of their actions."
Police said 44 officers were assaulted during the disorder with 39 sustaining injuries, two police vans were set on fire and the glass exterior of Bridewell Police Station was smashed.
Det Ch Supt Belafonte said "thousands of hours" of CCTV and mobile phone footage had been viewed and 653 calls had been made by the public to the police in connection with the disorder.
"It's now four weeks since the shameful scenes outside one of our neighbourhood police stations. The images which dominated much of the news the following day shocked not just people of Bristol but much of the entire nation.
"I know all the officers and staff working on the inquiry remain totally committed to identifying and bringing to justice those who played a part in the disorder," she added.
CCTV footage from inside Bridewell Police Station as it was attacked has also been released, along with footage from the National Police Air Service showing a police van under attack as an officer reverses from a crowd of people.
