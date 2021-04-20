Great-grandfather creates fairy village in Bristol back garden
- Published
A great-grandfather has spent a decade creating a fairy village in his garden.
Ron Smith-Bishton, 76, constructed most of the fantastical village himself at his home in Kingswood, Bristol.
He said it was still only half finished and he wanted to add more to the 2.5m (8ft) display taking up almost half of his 3m by 6m (9ft x19.6ft) garden.
It all started with a collection of gnomes he brought back from his annual holiday in Boscastle, Cornwall that he treated as his "escape from reality".
Granddaughter Hollie Smith-Bishton said: "Grandad is so passionate about it, they have a tiny garden but it's so tranquil and relaxing, the family all love it and it's been a great way to connect us."
She said every time she visited there was something new or different to look at adding, "his imagination is insane".
Mr Smith-Bishton, a retired factory storeman, continued: "It started as an ordinary rockery, and I'd accumulated a lot of gnomes and then one or two houses - I started at the bottom and it just went up and up."
Since then Mr Smith-Bishton has spent thousands on his display, constructing his own pieces or buying models that he adapts and changes to create his own inventions.
The display also features five water fountains, lights and music.
'An escape from reality'
"I paint it every year, changing bits so it's always evolving and I've still got lots more that I want to add," he said.
"It's a little bit of fantasy, it's an escape from reality and it keeps me busy.
"I do have to do a bit of mountaineering to get to the pieces at the top now."
Mr Smith-Bishton and his wife Margaret have three children, eight grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mrs Smith-Bishton said: "I love it. It's beautiful, although sometimes I do think he buys too many water fountains.
"It's lovely seeing it all lit up in the evening with the trickle of the water, it's a real pleasure."