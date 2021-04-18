Avon Wildlife Trust seeks £75k funding for eco-building
A wildlife trust is hoping to raise funds for a community building to inspire people to support wildlife.
Avon Wildlife Trust needs £75,000 to help pay for the building at its Grow Wilder project in Stapleton, Bristol.
The Trust has a smallholding that volunteers and locals have transformed into a community and food-growing hub.
The space would be used to hold classes and events for people to learn more about wildlife, gardening and growing.
It is hoped the hub will inspire people to connect with nature and also teach them how to restore and conserve natural habitats in and around Bristol.
Matt Cracknell, from Avon Wildlife Trust, said: "For many years we've had a small building, but the idea now is that we have the opportunity to apply for a big funding bid, but we need to raise some match funding to create this beautiful eco-building that will have a grass roof, with wild flowers.
"It will have a cafe and shop and community space at the back.
"We obviously grow loads of food on the site, so we can grow that food and get that served up in the cafe space.
"That means we can welcome people on to the site and showcase what we're doing and it will all be around inspiring people to take action for wildlife."
The trust is seeking to secure £75,000 of funding through the Landfill Communities Fund, but first needs to raise £75,000 through wider support.
