Bristol GPs pilot new mental health referral scheme
People experiencing mental health difficulties can now be referred directly by 12 GP surgeries to a college specialising in mental health.
Until now, the Bristol Wellbeing College, run by charity Second Step, was only available to people who had been through the hospital system.
It is hoped the new service will make it easier for patients to get help.
Sharon Matthews, who has been attending online courses, said: "The wellbeing college really saved my life."
Ms Matthews, 54, had been suffering from depression and anxiety for about a year when a friend told her about the college.
"I was pretty desperate to be honest," she said.
'Sat and listened'
"I had been through the mental health system and was not getting any better. I actually couldn't see a future. I couldn't see how I was going to get better."
Ms Matthews signed up to the college's courses and says she now feels much more confident.
"Just before lockdown I signed up because I had heard about their in-classroom sessions, but actually my mental health was so poor I couldn't face going into a classroom," she said.
"Then they called me and said they'd moved online and that was really accessible for me.
"It meant I was in my own home, you didn't have to have your camera on if you didn't want to, and for the first couple sessions I just sat there and listened."
Sessions at the college cover all aspects of mental health from anxiety management courses to giving people tools to help them manage their wellbeing.
Ms Matthews urged people in Bristol who are struggling to go their GP and ask about the college.
Andy Warren, deputy chief executive of Second Step, said: "Traditionally it has been open to people living in Bristol, who are currently using Bristol mental health services.
"The difference with this pilot project is it is opening up referrals to people who aren't currently using mental health services and can access it directly through their GP."
The pilot scheme - offering 90 places per month - will run until August.
The 12 surgeries from inner and east Bristol taking part are listed on the Second Step website.
