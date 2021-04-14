First baby sloth in nearly a decade born at Bristol Zoo
- Published
A baby sloth has been born at Bristol Zoo Gardens, the first in nearly a decade.
The tiny Linne's two-toed sloth "came into the world upside down" just over two weeks ago on 29 March.
Mother, eight-year-old Trixie, gave birth to the infant in an enclosure she shares with father, 19-year-old Rio.
Al Toyne, mammals team leader, said: "It's almost 10 years since a sloth has been born at Bristol Zoo. It's doing really well and we are all delighted."
The zoo said the tiny baby came into the world "like all sloths - upside down just as it will eat and sleep".
Weighing 340g (12 oz) and measuring about 28 cm (11 in) long, it is not known yet what its gender is.
Mr Toyne said it was "an important birth" because it helps to maintain the sloth population and to "ensure its future".
The zoo said it was unclear how many two-toed sloths there were in the world but numbers are declining, mainly due to loss of their rainforest habitat.
A spokesman said: "Because they move so slowly they are often unable to escape if an area of forest is felled for agriculture or timber.
"They are also hunted in Brazil for their meat."
The zoo is now home to three sloths, Rio, Trixie and their infant, and is part of a breeding programme for Linne's two-toed sloths.