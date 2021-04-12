Bristol explosion: Arrest over St Paul's house blast
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with an explosion at a house in a city centre.
The blast happened at a property in St Nicholas Road, in the St Paul's area of Bristol, just after 02:00 BST on Thursday.
A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson, reckless as to whether life was endangered.
Avon and Somerset Police said there were no reports of any injuries.
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.