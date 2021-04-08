Bristol University: Opening of £300m campus delayed until 2025
A £300m campus for the University of Bristol has been delayed again and is now expected to open in 2025.
The university said "uncertainties" caused by Brexit and the pandemic meant the scheme needed to be pushed back.
It is the second time the date has been revised after initial plans to open in 2022 were delayed by a year.
A digital innovation centre, business school and a student residential village are all part of the development near Temple Meads station.
Almost 1,000 students will be housed in three tower blocks of flats which were approved in 2019 despite criticism from some councillors who labelled them "ugly" and "monolithic".
The university said some preparatory work had taken place on the Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus programme but the main construction on the Cattle Market Road site would not begin until the summer of 2022.
It is now expected the campus will open in the second half of 2025.
Barra Mac Ruairí, the university's chief property officer, said the delay was "disappointing" but it remained committed to the development.
"We have taken on a challenging site in a challenging time with a scheme which is unique in terms of its activity.
"A project of this scale and ambition comes with a range of complexities, which have been exacerbated by the ongoing pandemic. Our vision for the Temple Quarter Enterprise Campus has not changed."
A derelict former Royal Mail sorting office and adjoining 1970s office building was demolished in 2019 to make way for the new campus.
