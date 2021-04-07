Andy Marsh: Avon and Somerset Police chief to leave role
The Chief Constable of Avon and Somerset Police has announced that he is stepping down this summer.
Andy Marsh said it was a "difficult decision" but that he felt it was the right time for "a new challenge".
He has held the role since February 2016 and is set to leave at the beginning of July.
The past year has seen the force face large-scale protests and disorder including the recent Kill the Bill violence.
"It's been the honour of a lifetime to lead a force filled with officers, staff and volunteers who live and breathe our values," said Mr Marsh.
He joined Avon and Somerset Police as a new recruit in 1987 before being appointed Assistant Chief Constable at Wiltshire Police in 2006.
After serving as Deputy Chief Constable and then Chief Constable at Hampshire Police, he returned to Avon and Somerset to take on his current role.
The force has faced criticism in the past year over its policing of both the Black Lives Matter demonstration in Bristol last year, during which the statue of slave trader Edward Colston was pulled down, and the recent "Kill the Bill" protests which descended into disorder.
'New challenge'
"To leave a force I first joined in 1987 has been a difficult decision to make, but I feel it is the right time for me to embark on a new challenge and for another person to take the helm," said Mr Marsh.
"The Avon and Somerset area has wonderfully rich diversity, strong communities and an enduring sense of public spirit, which will only make it an even harder wrench to leave my role this summer," he said.
Mr Marsh received the Queen's Police Medal in 2018 and said that he was proud of what the constabulary had achieved in his time as Chief Constable.
"I'm very proud of their achievements and the work they do every day to serve and protect the public," he added.
