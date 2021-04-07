BBC News

Bristol Kill the Bill protests: More images released by police

Published
image copyrightAvon and Somerset Police
image captionAvon and Somerset Police said 32 people have already been arrested following the disorder

Images have been released of a further 13 people police want to identify after a demonstration descended into violent disorder in Bristol.

Avon and Somerset Police said a total of 32 people have been arrested following the Kill the Bill protest on 21 March.

About 500 people marched on Bridewell Police Station, police vehicles were set alight and officers were injured.

Two men, 23 and 36, and a 25-year-old woman, are the latest to be arrested.

The force is appealing for the public's help to identify 23 people in total in connection with the disorder.

image copyrightAvon and Somerset Police
image captionPolice released images of 13 people they want to speak to in connection with the disorder

On Saturday, Ryan Roberts, 25, was remanded in custody after appearing at Bristol Magistrates' Court charged with six offences relating to the riot.

He is accused of attempted arson with intent to endanger life by allegedly attempting to set fire to a police van, two charges of criminal damage, violent disorder and two charges of assaulting a police officer.

Mr Roberts, of the Easton area of the city, will next appear at Bristol Crown Court on 5 May.

image captionThe forces wants the public's help identifying a further 23 people

Another three people have been charged with failing to comply with a dispersal order following the fifth Kill the Bill protest in the city on Saturday.

Rebecca Buckley, 26, of Wilson Street, Bristol, and Thomas William Rix, 37, of Kingsdown Parade, Bristol, were released on unconditional bail and will appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court later.

A 17-year-old boy will appear before Bristol Youth Court on 28 April. A 17-year-old girl has been referred to a youth panel for a decision.

A 16-year-old boy has been released under investigation.

Two men, aged 26 and 25, were given conditional cautions, Avon and Somerset Police said.

