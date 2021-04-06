Sarah Everard: Artist's vigil piece aims to 'spark conversation'
The artist whose images from the Sarah Everard vigil are displayed on posters across Bristol says she hopes it restarts a debate about women's rights.
All Under the Night Sky by Niki Groom, from Bristol, is being shown at 11 sites for a fortnight following a successful crowdfunding campaign.
By turning placard messages into artwork she said it was like giving them a voice, "like a silent protest".
The messages used in her art were all submitted on social media.
Ms Groom said: "The main aim of having it up is that it will spark conversation again. It went out of the news pretty quickly, as things do, and I think the conversation needs to start again.
"What I really like is that I've brought words of other people to the protest. These are the words of other people, mostly women, around the UK who wanted to have their say.
"[Copies of All Under the Night Sky are being featured] in busy places - they're by bus stops, they're where people will get stuck in traffic, there's one by a building site.
"I'm just hoping that people read the messages on them and think and talk about the subject."
The vigil featured in the artwork was held on 13 March, after Ms Everard went missing on 3 March. Her body was found on 10 March.
PC Wayne Couzens, of Deal, is due to stand trial over Ms Everard's kidnap and murder from 25 October.