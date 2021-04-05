Kill the Bill protest: Three charged for failing to disperse
- Published
Three people have been charged for failing to disperse following a Kill the Bill protest in Bristol.
Rebecca Buckley, 26, and Thomas Rix, 37, both of Bristol, and a 17-year-old boy, who cannot be named, have been bailed ahead of court appearances.
They were among seven people arrested for failing to comply with a police dispersal order early on Sunday morning.
The others included two men, 25 and 26, who were given conditional cautions.
A 17-year-old girl has been referred to the Youth Panel to make a ruling, while a 16-year-old boy has been released under investigation as inquiries continue.
About 1,500 people took part in a demonstration from College Green to the city centre on Saturday afternoon in Bristol's fifth protest against the government's Police and Crime Bill in under two weeks.
Protesters blocked an entrance to the M32 at about 21:30 BST, before returning to the city centre.
Avon and Somerset Police then implemented a dispersal order at about 00:00 after what it described as "minor disorder".
- Rebecca Buckley, 26, of Wilson Street, Bristol, has been released on unconditional bail to appear before Bristol Magistrates' Court on 25 May.
- Thomas William Rix, 37, of Kingsdown Parade, Bristol, was released on unconditional bail to appear at Bristol Magistrates' Court on 21 May.
- The 17-year-old has been released on unconditional bail to appear at Bristol Youth Court on 28 April.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk