Kill the Bill protest: More than 1,000 at fifth Bristol demo

Published
image captionAvon and Somerset Police had said officers were "looking to engage with protesters"

More than 1,000 people have attended Bristol's fifth Kill the Bill protest in less than a fortnight.

It is being held to oppose the government's Police and Crime Bill.

Avon and Somerset Police said officers were "looking to engage with protesters" and to ensure the demonstration takes place peacefully.

The force "urged" people to "consider alternative ways" of protesting "given that we're still in the midst of the pandemic".

Protesters performed a flash mob at College Green with an effigy of Home Secretary Priti Patel ahead of the protest moving across the city.

BBC Radio Bristol's Pete Simson, who is at the protest, said there was a "festival vibe" at College Green and that it has been "very good natured so far".

image captionThe fifth protest to oppose the government's Police and Crime Bill in Bristol in less than a fortnight is being held
image captionDemonstrators started from College Green in Bristol as part of the protest
image captionThe protest has passed off peacefully so far

Thousands of people attended the first protest opposing the Police and Crime Bill on 21 March, which ended with a riot in the city centre and several police officers injured.

Fireworks were set off in the crowd, while demonstrators scaled Bridewell Police Station and daubed graffiti on walls.

The second, on 23 March, saw 14 people arrested. Police said it had "the making of a rave or a party rather than a protest".

Another 10 people were arrested following scuffles during the third protest on 26 March, with glass bottles and bricks thrown at police. A police horse was covered in paint.

The fourth protest passed off peacefully on 30 March, the first to be held in the city under new rules for lockdown easing.

Several other Kill the Bill protests have been held across England, including in London, Newcastle, Birmingham and Liverpool.

