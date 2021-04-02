Kill the Bill: Man charged over police van arson during protest
- Published
A man has been charged in connection with an incident in which a lit item was placed under a police van.
Ryan Paul Roberts, 25, of Madeira Road, Plymouth, has been charged with attempted arson with intent to endanger life.
The incident occurred during a protest in Bristol on 21 March.
He has also been charged with two counts of criminal damage and two counts of assaulting an emergency worker.
Mr Roberts has been remanded in custody and will appear at Bristol Magistrates Court on 3 April.
Avon and Somerset Police have arrested 29 people in connection with the recent 'Kill the Bill' protests in Bristol and are appealing for information to identify several more people pictured in an online gallery on their website.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk