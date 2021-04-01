Fundraising club set up to support Bristol community
A club where members pay £1 a week to help good causes in the community has given out its first grants.
Set up in January, The Bristol 500 has just recruited its 100th member.
The club was set up by friends Holly Maurice, Colse Leung, founder of Bristol Threads news site, singer songwriter Beth Rowley and Dionne Rees.
Members nominate a good cause with a Bristol postcode - a community group, a person or family in need or a charity - to receive £500.
"It's just £1 a week but together that could be £24,000 a year to change lives in Bristol," Ms Maurice said.
So far money has been given to a family fleeing domestic violence, a forest school for children with disabilities and charity Suicide Prevention Bristol.
Ms Maurice, who set up Bristol Young Heroes Awards in 2013, said they were inspired by actor Joe Sims' 500 Reasons group, which has given away £50,000 in two years.
She said: "We are aiming to give £500 a week but we need more members to get there. The more people who join the more £500 grants we can give, if we get 500 members we can give £2,000 a month."
Ms Rowley said members can put forward people they know in their neighbourhoods who are in need.
"Bristol is a special place, it's a community where people really do care when they see others struggling," she said.
"The Bristol 500 is a fantastic way for people to connect with others, £1 a week is not a lot but collectively we can be part of something much stronger.
"No cause is too big or too small and the key is that our members get a say, they have ownership over where the grants are given.
"There are so many people who are struggling and suffering at the moment but positive things have come out of this time - people are forced to look more at their communities."
Nickie Corr, from Mud Pie Explorers forest school, said: "It was such a lovely surprise to get the donation, it's the community funding the community, just amazing."