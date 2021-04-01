Kill the Bill: Man arrested over police van arson at protest
- Published
A man has been arrested in connection with an incident in which a lit item was placed under a police van during a protest in Bristol.
The 25-year-old has been arrested on suspicion of arson with intent to endanger life, violent disorder, assaulting a police officer and criminal damage.
He was arrested in Plymouth on Wednesday and is in custody.
The incident took place during a 'Kill the Bill' protest on 21 March.
Avon and Somerset Police said they had also arrested three other people - two men and a woman - on suspicion of violent disorder, bringing the total of people arrested in connection with the recent protests in Bristol to 29.
They are continuing to appeal for information to identify several more people pictured in an online gallery on their website.
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk