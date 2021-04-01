'Landmark' Bristol Gardiner Haskins development deferred
Councillors have deferred a £175m plan to redevelop a landmark city centre building.
The Grade II-listed Soapworks building in Bristol dates from 1882 and was home to the Gardiner Haskins store.
The mixed-use application includes flexibility to give developer First Base a free choice of two alternative developments.
Some councillors expressed concern over the demolition of many of the historic structures on the site.
Development control committee members were recommended to approve the transformation of the Grade II-listed Soapworks, with the application claiming it would support 2,000 local jobs.
But they were uneasy about the "unusual" amount of flexibility granting permission would give First Base.
The meeting on Wednesday was told a decision to give consent would leave the developer with a choice of two developments, both with a mixture of business space, homes, cafes and restaurants.
One was for 243 apartments, a food and drinks hall, retail, leisure and commercial areas.
The other, 166-home option would replace many of the flats with an apart-hotel - a hotel with self-catering accommodation - with 15 fewer affordable homes.
Councillors voted by 6-2 to defer a decision, saying they were minded to accept the scheme with more homes but reject the apart-hotel.
The distinctive Soapworks building was originally the home of Christopher Thomas & Brothers who manufactured soap and candles during the late 19th century.
Councillor Mark Wright, of Bristol City Council, said that although he "didn't doubt there was significant benefit from the redevelopment... the loss of so much listed building frontages is substantial harm".
Councillor Paul Goggin said there were significant benefits but he was concerned there were fewer affordable homes with the apart-hotel.
Many residents and charities gave statements supporting the plans and tourism organisation Destination Bristol said the development "will revive a tired and unappealing area".
However, objections were received from Bristol City Council's own city design group and conservation advisory panel, Bristol Civic Society and Historic England.
Historic England expressed concern over the "demolition of designated heritage assets" and said the new buildings would "unduly dominate the architectural and visual primacy of the Soapworks".
Due to the objection from Historic England, if eventually approved, the application would be referred to the Secretary of State for review.