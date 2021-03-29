Bristol protest organisers asked to "engage" with police
Protesters planning two further Kill the Bill demonstrations have been urged to "engage" with the police in advance.
Avon and Somerset Police said changes to coronavirus regulations meant peaceful protests could take place under certain conditions.
Supt Mark Runacres said the force could help organisers "ensure any protests are legally compliant".
Police have also released a further 13 photos of people in connection with the Bridewell protest on Sunday 21 March.
In total 25 people have been arrested in connection with that protest.
'Health emergency'
Planned protests are due to take place in Bristol on Tuesday and Saturday.
"Following changes to Covid regulations, there is now an exemption to allow peaceful protests.
"We would encourage any protest organisers to engage with the police so we can help them ensure any protests are legally compliant, while also minimising the risk of the general public during this health emergency.
"We do understand the strength of opposition to the new legislation being debated in Parliament but we're asking people to exercise their right to protest responsibly due to the clear health concerns," said Mr Runacres.
He instead urged people to find "alternative ways to express themselves", such as writing to their MP or signing a petition.
"Policing plans will be in place to manage the two protests should they go ahead and specially trained protest liaison officers will attend and look to work with those gathered," he said.
"We respect people have a fundamental right to protest and should the protests take place, we want to ensure they do so peacefully and without incident."
There have been three demonstrations against the Government's new Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill in Bristol in the past eight days - with violence erupting on each occasion.
Bristol West Labour MP Thangam Debbonaire said: "There is no excuse for this violence, which has left people injured and public property destroyed.
"I support police efforts to bring those responsible to justice," she said.
She added that she was speaking to constituents who were telling her policing was "too aggressive or forceful in the recent demonstrations", allegations which she is following up with Ch Con Andy Marsh and other senior officers at Avon and Somerset Police.
The MP said the violence was a "distraction" from the "very real concerns" about the Bill and she has encouraged organisers to work with police "to ensure peaceful protests go ahead".
