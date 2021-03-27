Kill the Bill: Violent protest 'disgraceful', says prime minister
Violence at a third night of protests in Bristol has been condemned as "disgraceful" by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.
Ten people were arrested after a Kill the Bill protest ended in scuffles.
Police said a "minority" of protesters "showed hostility" and arrests were made after a sit-down protest in front of a police station.
Mr Johnson said the "mob" was "intent on violence" after "bricks, bottles and fireworks" were thrown at police.
Home Secretary Priti Patel also criticised the disorder and the "violence being directed towards the police".
"I'm in no doubt the silent, law-abiding majority will be appalled by the actions of this criminal minority," she said.
"Despite repeated warnings to disperse, it's clear these thugs were only intent on causing trouble.
"I am receiving regular updates and the police have my full support."
The protest had started earlier in the day on College Green before moving during the evening to Bridewell police station, the scene of disorder on Sunday.
Police in riot gear blocked access to the road and protesters sat in front of them in response.
But, officers moved in after 22:00 GMT after the "atmosphere changed" and "people became physical".
Supt Mark Runacres, from Avon and Somerset Police said "reasonable force had to be used".
"This is not something we ever want to do but we have a duty to uphold the law, prevent crime, and protect people and property."
