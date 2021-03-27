Kill the Bill: Ten arrests after third Bristol protest
- Published
A third night of protests in Bristol led to 10 arrests after a Kill the Bill protest ended in violent scuffles.
A "minority" of protesters "showed hostility" and arrests came after some who had sat in front of a police station were cleared.
Bridewell police station was the scene of disorder last Sunday, with a small number of protesters smashing windows and torching police vans.
The protests have been opposing the government's Police and Crime Bill.
Arrests have also been made at the previous two protests.
Supt Mark Runacres, of Avon and Somerset Police, said: "The majority of people acted peacefully however there was a minority who once again showed hostility to officers.
"Items, including glass bottles and bricks were thrown at officers, fireworks were launched at our mounted section while one of our horses was also covered with paint.
"This violent conduct is not acceptable.
"Officers repeatedly encouraged people to disperse but once the atmosphere changed and people became physical it was necessary to take action.
"At times reasonable force had to be used - this is not something we ever want to do but we have a duty to uphold the law, prevent crime, and protect people and property."
Friday's protest started peacefully on College Green before 1,000 people marched with a "significant" number stopping outside Bridewell police station.
Police were seen charging the protesters, using riot shields to hit them and police horses were used to move protesters back.
Avon and Somerset Police said its officers moved in after eggs and glass bottles were thrown at them, and after protesters attempted to remove their riot shields.
In total, 10 were arrested. One has been given a fixed penalty notice while the other nine remain in custody.
Labour's shadow chancellor Anneliese Dodds told BBC Breakfast that "whenever there is violence, that is completely unacceptable".
She said protesters should be using "other ways of expressing whatever dissatisfaction they have".
Asked whether the Police, Crime, Sentencing and Courts Bill, which Labour has opposed, seeks to prevent the sort of scenes seen in Bristol, Ms Dodds said the party's criticism concerned "the lack of measures within that bill to protect women and girls".
