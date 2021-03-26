Save Kings Weston Bridge group calls for action after five year wait
- Published
Campaigners frustrated about a five-year wait to reopen a historic footbridge are demanding action.
The iron bridge over Kings Weston Road near Sea Mills, in Bristol, was damaged by a lorry in November 2015.
Since then the Grade II listed bridge has been closed and supported by scaffolding, forcing people to "take their lives into their own hands" as they cross the road underneath.
Bristol City Council said it remains committed to re-opening the bridge.
The delay has come from ongoing issues over suitability of plans which raise the height of the bridge to prevent it being hit again by lorries who use the road to Avonmouth and Hallen fuel depot.
The bridge, built by Victorian engineer and inventor of tarmac John Louden McAdams, connects the Kings Weston estate with the Blaise Castle estate.
Richard Ganniclifft, who lives on Kings Weston Road, said a Freedom of Information Act request he sent to Bristol City Council revealed that in September 2020 more than £44,000 had been spent on scaffolding to support the bridge since 2015.
He said: "No provision has been made for a road crossing which means that walkers and pedestrians have to take their lives into their own hands to cross the busy road.
"It's a Bristol landmark with a history and to leave it covered in scaffolding for five years is a tragedy."
Janet-Marie Gavaghan Poole, who lives near the bridge, has organised socially-distanced protests at the site.
She said: "This is a vital corridor for walkers and young people going to school, it's a dangerous crossing and all there is to highlight to traffic that people are crossing the road are two signs and a sandbag.
"It's frustrating, we're concerned if the bridge is taken away we'll never get it back."
Bristol City Council said their preferred option would be to elevate the bridge following a £90,000 restoration.
The last proposal in 2019 was rejected by Historic England for not being sympathetic enough to the bridge's heritage.
A Bristol City Council spokesperson said: "We are refining a revised planning submission to enable the bridge to be fully reinstated at the proposed raised height and to incorporate suitably landscaped approach ramps on either side.
"We are aiming to submit this application this summer and remain committed to allocating a budget for the works."
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk