Bristol Temple Meads railway station gets £10.2m upgrade
Bristol Temple Meads railway station is set to get a £10.2m upgrade.
The station will be completely rewired, with new heating, cooling and ventilation systems also installed and an upgrade to the lighting.
It is hoped the work will make the Grade I-listed station more energy efficient and "a brighter, greener environment".
Maxine Prydderch, Network Rail project manager, said passengers will benefit as more shops could be opened.
"It's really exciting to see further investment being made at Bristol Temple Meads station," Ms Prydderch added.
"As well as modernising the station's electrical system, the rewire will also benefit passengers as it may allow for potential future expansion of retail units within the station itself, in turn generating further jobs."
Plans are also under way for further "platform enhancements" including new customer information screens, upgraded public announcement systems, additional CCTV and the introduction of a free WiFi network for passengers to use throughout the station.
The upgrade is being carried out in support of a wider Bristol rail regeneration programme which started earlier this year.
SSE Enterprise Contracting will be delivering the work and will use local labour, supply chains and businesses.
Work on the rewire is set to start in October and expected to be completed in 2023, alongside the restoration of the Victorian main train shed roof and platform canopies.
