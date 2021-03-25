Badger rescued after falling into Bristol Harbour
A badger found clinging onto a tyre in the water in Bristol Harbour has been rescued.
It fell into the harbour near the SS Great Britain some time over night.
It may have been struggling to stay afloat for two hours and had dragged itself close to the ropes of a mooring when it was found, rescuers said.
Pauline Kidner, from Secret World Wildlife Rescue, said: "It was heart wrenching to see him swimming and crying at the same time."
Mrs Kidner, who is the founder of the animal charity, said she was doing night feeds for a baby stoat, leveret and badger cub when she received the rescue call at 01:30 GMT.
Despite being an hour away, she and her son, Simon, visited the harbour and tried to catch the badger with a net.
"It was still very lively despite the cold water and the freezing temperatures," said Mrs Kidner.
"The badger was very vocal with the effort of swimming and there was a fear that if it went quiet, that it would have finally gone under the water."
She said eventually the badger placed itself between the harbour wall and a barge and Mr Kidner was able to catch it using a grasper, with the help of a man called Ben, who placed the rescue call.
The wet and exhausted creature was taken to Secret World in East Huntspill, Somerset and Mrs Kidner said he was now "much brighter".
"It is so rewarding to be able to help," she said.
After a few days recovery the badger will be returned to the area where it was found.
