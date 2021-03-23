BBC News

Kill the Bill Bristol protests: police action at demo

image captionThe protesters were camped on College Green in the centre of Bristol before being moved on

Police have arrested several protesters at a second night of protests in Bristol.

On Tuesday night about 130 people demonstrating against the government's new Police and Crime Bill gathered at College Green.

It comes just two days after another protest turned violent, with several officers from Avon and Somerset police injured and police cars torched.

The force said it had to act due to lockdown restrictions.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionPolice said officers will take "proportionate action" to disperse crowds

Police confirmed there had been arrests and officers from the neighbouring Gloucestershire, Wiltshire and Gwent forces had been drafted in to help.

It is not known how many people have been taken into custody so far.

In a tweet, police said officers had attempted to engage with demonstrators earlier in the evening and asked them to move on.

It said: "Specially trained public order officers are beginning to disperse a protest from College Green in Bristol.

"Officers had engaged with protestors and asked them to move on but tents and a sound system were set up.

"We remain in lockdown and we cannot allow this gathering to continue."

image captionPolice dogs and riot officers were called in
image captionThe protesters have moved to Deanery Road - a short distance from College Green - where they are taking part in a sit down protest

Shortly before 23:00 GMT, police said protesters had been moved off College Green but that a "significant number" remained on Deanery Road "and continue to refuse to leave the area".

The force tweeted: "Officers will take proportionate action to disperse crowds. They are not containing anyone and we continue to urge people to move on."

Ch Supt Claire Armes earlier said that "all necessary and proportionate enforcement action will be taken".

A YouTube livestream appearing to be from the demonstration showed large numbers of police with some officers on horseback and others with dogs lined up.

Shouts of "our streets" and "shame on you" could be heard.

image copyrightPA Media
image captionPolice officers from neighbouring forces have been called in for support

