Bristol air quality video urges parents not to leave engine running
More must be done to protect people living just outside a clean air zone from pollution, campaigners say.
St George Breathing Better has launched a video urging parents in Bristol not to leave their engines running while on the school run.
Jo Chesterman, from the group, said: "The council's clean air zone doesn't include east Bristol so we want to make sure our air quality gets better too."
The council said it is committed to improving air quality across the city.
Bristol City Council hopes its plan to charge motorists to use a clean air zone (CAZ) in central Bristol will help the city become compliant with legal pollution limits by 2023.
Local authorities can also fine drivers in idling cars but campaigners say this is rarely used.
Mrs Chesterman said that with pupils returning to school, now was a good time to "raise the profile of pollution" outside the CAZ.
She said: "While the [idling] legislation is there for good reason you're unlikely to be fined, but what's more important is the health of yourself and children in your car and outside of it whilst the engine is left running.
"We want our air quality to get better too and it would be amazing if the council widened that message."
Ewan French, a student filmmaker and artist at the University of the West of England, said he wants to make parents "think twice" when they park outside their children's schools.
He said: "The city council should do more work to integrate communities into air pollution plans and they could do way more to raise awareness.
"If the council co-signed this video's message people would listen more."
There is little research into how common a phenomenon idling outside schools is, but considerably lower emissions generally come from newer vehicles.
Bristol City Council chief executive Mike Jackson said: "In February last year we launched a city-wide No Idling campaign to change drivers' behaviour.
"Our campaign will resume when safe to do so, and will form part of wider plans for cleaner air in Bristol later on this year."
