In pictures: Kill the Bill Bristol protest turns violent

Published
image copyrightReuters
image captionSeveral riot vans and police cars were set on fire during the protest that started peacefully

Police officers have been hurt during a protest in the centre of Bristol that turned violent.

Crowds had gathered for the Kill the Bill demonstration in opposition to the Police and Crime Bill.

Windows of a police station were smashed, riot vans and police cars were set on fire amid tense scenes in the centre of the city.

Bristol Mayor Marvin Rees said: "Smashing buildings in our city centre, vandalising vehicles, attacking our police will do nothing to lessen the likelihood of the Bill going through.

"On the contrary, the lawlessness on show will be used as evidence and promote the need for the Bill."

image copyrightReuters
image captionThe protest centred around New Bridewell police station in the centre of Bristol
image copyrightPA Media
image captionRioters smashed the windows of the building
image copyrightPA Media
image captionRiot officers pushed the protestors back away from the police station
image copyrightReuters
image caption"You don't campaign for the right to peaceful protest by setting police vans on fire", Bristol North West MP Darren Jones says
image copyrightReuters
image captionUK Home Secretary Priti Patel says "Thuggery and disorder by a minority will never be tolerated"

