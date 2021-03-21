Covid: Bristol Kill the Bill protest attended by thousands
- Published
Thousands of people have joined a protest which police had "strongly advised" against attending.
Crowds descended on College Green, Bristol, for the Kill the Bill demonstration - following similar gatherings around the UK in opposition to the Police and Crime Bill.
Avon and Somerset Police said officers were "engaging" with protesters and no arrests had yet been made.
The force said action would be taken "when necessary and proportionate".
Campaigners have staged a string of protests against the bill, which would give the police more powers to deal with non-violent demonstrations.
Many attendees in Bristol wore face masks and carried placards with slogans such as: "Say no to UK police state", "Freedom to protest is fundamental to democracy" and "Kill the Bill".
Police had encouraged people to stay away from the city centre and attend virtual protests instead.
We're asking people not to attend an advertised protest in #Bristol later today. Our communities have already sacrificed so much as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic. We must all keep playing our part to stop any further spread. pic.twitter.com/T95jwhPSGq— Avon and Somerset Police (@ASPolice) March 21, 2021
Demonstrators moved from the green into Park Street, with people asked to avoid the area because of potential traffic disruption.
Mass gatherings are currently banned under coronavirus legislation and anyone breaching regulations could be fined, though some MPs have said the law should change to allow protests.
It has been a weekend of protests and demonstrations, with campaigners gathering in support of various causes.
On Saturday, there were 33 arrests during anti-lockdown protests in London.
Elsewhere, several vigils were held to highlight issues around women's safety, including a gathering outside Exeter cathedral.