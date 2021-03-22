Valuable bus collection moves to Weston-super-Mare
A valuable collection of vintage buses are to be brought under one roof.
Jonathan Jones-Pratt has been collecting classic vehicles since he was a teenager and keeps a dozen at Slimeridge Farm, in Weston-super-Mare.
He was granted retrospective planning permission in 2020 to keep more of his collection in the same place, despite concerns about flooding.
Mr Jones-Pratt said the "extensive collection" was his "passion" and would mean the buses could be cared for.
"Some people may think I am rather strange... but there are many who have seen or been able to tour with us who absolutely love and value the vintage collection," said Mr Jones-Pratt .
"At the moment these buses are spread across five different thoroughly unsuitable locations as far away as Coventry.
"This application for an extension to the existing barn would allow the most valuable buses of the vintage fleet to be maintained and stored in a controlled environment in one place here in North Somerset."
The plans had been recommended for refusal because officers felt a countryside location was "unsustainable" for his personal hobby, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.
However North Somerset councillors recognised that it could be a tourist attraction and voted to approve it on Wednesday.
The application includes a cap on the number of trips the buses can make each year.