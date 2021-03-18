Retiring police dog handler 'heartbroken' at split
A retiring dog handler who will leave his dog with his force said he is "heartbroken" that they will be split up.
Andrew Jamieson-Jerreat has worked for Avon and Somerset Police for 27 years, and as a dog handler for 20 of those.
German Shepherd Jabba, four, is too young to retire and will be reallocated to another police officer.
PC Jamieson-Jerreat said the separation will be "tough" but the pair carried out one final mission for charity.
"My heart is saying I desperately want to keep him, selfishly really. [Jabba]'s such a good police dog, he deserves to carry on what he loves to do," he said.
The 50-year-old, from Bristol, also runs a charity which provides support for animals who have worked for the Avon and Somerset, Wiltshire and Gloucestershire police forces.
The duo, who currently live together, carried out a chase of a pretend criminal over 10 miles to raise funds for WAGs Retired Police Dogs.
"We're with these dogs more than anybody else in our lives. The bond there is very strong. We almost think for each other.
"I can read the dog's body language - that's how good the bond is. If his ears go up a certain way, his tail swishes a certain way, he doesn't need to tell me."
The officer said he wanted to complete the charity challenge to "take his mind off" their imminent separation.
Sgt Denis McCoy, from Avon and Somerset Police, said PC Jamieson-Jerreat, who leaves the force on 24 March, has been a "mainstay" of the policing unit.
"Andy's given an awful lot of service to the communities of Avon and Somerset and obviously he's had the benefit of doing it with Jabba as well.
"But he understands that Jabba's got more work to do and will be retiring slightly later than Andy is."
