Bristol University: Professor David Miller investigation launched
- Published
An investigation has been launched over comments made about Israel by a University of Bristol professor.
Prof David Miller accused the country of wanting to "impose [its] will all over the world", according to the Jewish Chronicle.
Dozens called for action claiming the comments were "inciting hatred against Jewish students".
In a statement the university said it recognised the "deep concern" the comments had caused.
"We can confirm that the university has already initiated an investigation into this matter.
"The investigation is being carried out in accordance with the university's internal process," adding the process was "confidential".
'Freedom of speech'
In a video, not seen by the BBC, Prof Miller, who is professor of political sociology and a member of the School for Policy Studies, reportedly said Jewish student groups, who had lodged formal complaints about his views, were part of a "drive to stop anyone speaking out about Palestine".
The university statement added: "We recognise that this matter has caused deep concern for some members of our community, and also that people hold very different views on the issues raised.
"Our freedom of speech policy underlines the vital importance of the right of staff and students, as members of a free and democratic society, to speak openly without fear of censorship or limitation, provided that this right is exercised responsibly, within the law, and with respect for others who may have differing views."
Last month, a written question was raised in Parliament regarding Prof Miller's comments and the principles of freedom of speech at the University of Bristol.
'Wholly reprehensible'
On Tuesday, Lord Parkinson responded on behalf of the government, saying: "The government considers Prof Miller's views to be ill-founded and wholly reprehensible, and wholeheartedly rejects them."
He added that universities are "independent and autonomous organisations" which is why the government has not intervened.
"It is the responsibility of the University of Bristol to determine whether or not Prof Miller's remarks constitute lawful free speech," he said.
"In doing so, the government's view is that they may wish to consider, in particular, his remarks about current students at the University of Bristol.
"Regardless of whether or not it is found that Prof Miller's conduct constitutes lawful free speech, the government considers that the University of Bristol could do more to make its condemnation of that conduct clear to current and future students and to show its commitment to creating a welcoming environment for Jewish students."
The All-Party Parliamentary Group Against Anti-Semitism (APPG) had accused Prof Miller of "inciting hatred against Jewish students".
In a letter to the university it urged the institution to "act before any further damage is done".
Follow BBC West on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. Send your story ideas to: bristol@bbc.co.uk