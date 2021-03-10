BBC News

Police officer starts 'football boots for all' campaign

Published
image captionPC Ryan Day says donations will help more children play football, without being penalised by the cost of boots

The son of a Bristol Rover's stalwart has joined forces with schools to collect unwanted football boots for disadvantaged children in Bristol.

Boots can be expensive and some pupils miss out. It follows a nationwide BBC laptop campaign during lockdown.

Defender Graham Day died aged 67 in February and his son Ryan is leading the city's football boots campaign.

The response has been "overwhelming" and is even backed by the current Rovers manager Joey Barton.

Graham Day made 130 appearances for Bristol Rovers between 1974 and 1979.

image copyrightRyan Day
image captionGraham Day played for Bristol Rovers and in the US the Portland Timbers
image copyrightRyan Day
image captionHe also played against Pele during his time in the North American Soccer League

Ryan said his dad would have supported the campaign: "He started in grassroots football and without football I don't know what his life would have been. It's all about inclusion so I think he would have been very pleased."

The barrier he said was "football boots are expensive - £80, £90, £100 a pair".

Because of the rate at which children's feet grow some boots were "not even at the end of their life" and ended up being thrown away, whereas he would rather they were given to charity to help others.

image captionMalang, a pupil at The City Academy, said sitting out of lessons was "boring and frustrating"
image captionRosse-Marie said she enjoyed PE and she felt sad for students who were unable to join in

So far Mr Day, who is a PC for Avon and Somerset Police, said he had received 30-40 emails per day offering donations, and Bristol Rover's manager, as well as defender Luke Leahy, had posted a video message supporting the campaign.

The City Academy in Easton is one of the schools that will benefit from the scheme.

PE Teacher Tom Fudge said: "We can't get on the Astroturf without children having the correct boots."

With more boots to choose from he said "it'll give the students the opportunity to have boots that fit them".

Malang, 12, said many of his friends missed out when they did not have the right equipment.

"If you don't have the right boots you have to sit out, and they have to call your parents and explain to them why you haven't got the football boots, and it's really boring and frustrating."

Pupil Rosse-Marie said: "Some people don't have the money to buy boots so they don't do PE some days. It'll make a big difference because people who don't have boots will get free boots."

image captionPeople can donate their unwanted boots at locations across the city

