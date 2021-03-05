BBC News

Bristol harbour fenced off in response to large crowds

image captionPolice said people were congregating in groups along Bristol's harbourside last weekend.

Barriers have been put up along a city harbour in response to large groups of people congregating there.

Bristol City Council and Avon and Somerset Police said the fencing would help to manage crowds after the area was busy last weekend.

Police said they would also be patrolling the harbour, dispersing people and issuing fines if required.

Lockdown restrictions do not ease until Monday, when two people from different households will be able to meet.

Current government guidelines state people cannot meet anyone from outside their household or support bubble except for exercise.

image captionThe fences have been erected to manage any people gathering in the area
image captionCovid Marshalls and police will be monitoring the harbourside

The council said its Covid marshals would be on the streets supporting officers.

Insp Rob Cheeseman from Avon and Somerset Police said "proactive patrols" would be carried out over the next two days after the harbour was "particularly busy" last weekend.

"Many people were complying with the regulations and walking with other members of their household or exercising with one other person, but they all had the same idea of heading to the waterfront," he added.

image captionPolice said they would issue fines if necessary

"We dispersed groups of people who were congregating and not exercising and issued a small number of fixed penalty notices," said Insp Cheeseman.

"Similar action will be taken if required this weekend, should people blatantly flout the rules or refuse to comply when asked."

