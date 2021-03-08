Retired medics administer vaccine to ex colleagues
Two married doctors have come out of retirement to give their former colleagues coronavirus vaccinations.
Emergency physician Dr Jason Kendall, 55, retired in July after 37 years and was given a hand clap guard of honour when he left Southmead Hospital.
Palliative care lead Dr Clare Kendall, 56, retired from North Bristol NHS Trust in October 2019 after 38 years.
"You cannot sit around and see your colleagues struggling to cope in this pandemic," she said.
'People just help'
Jason and Clare Kendall started working for the NHS at the age of 18 and have returned to Southmead Hospital as volunteer vaccinators three days a week.
They were due to fly to Nepal for three months in September 2020 to run mobile health clinics but their plans were derailed by the pandemic.
Clare, who went back to work at Southmead Hospital during the first wave of the pandemic, said: "You cannot sit around and see your colleagues struggling to cope in this pandemic - it's how the NHS ticks, people just help each other."
They are administering coronavirus jabs to front-line and patient-facing health and social care staff from Bristol, North Somerset and South Gloucestershire.
Clare said: "Being vaccinators means the front-line staff who are exhausted don't have to take on another role.
"We get a chance to meet a variety of staff, hearing what they have been doing and it's nice to acknowledge that."
Jason said: "Working with our friends and colleagues is what we missed the most so it's great to see people we used to work with - they are surprised to see us back.
"But we are small cogs in a big machine, the vaccination programme is a tremendous example of how the NHS works."
