Diana Porter: Tributes paid to Bristol jewellery designer
Tributes have been paid to influential designer Diana Porter following her death on Sunday, aged 78.
The jewellery maker, from Bristol, was one of the leading figures of British fashion design.
Ms Porter turned her hobby into a business from her front room in 1993.
She soon opened her own store in her home city, Diana Porter on Park Street, and in 1999 was named UK Jewellery Designer of the Year.
Her jewellery is now sold in High Street shops across the UK.
A spokesperson for Diana Porter said she was "a strong and inspiring woman" who was still actively involved with the business and that her legacy would live on through it.
The statement said: "A prolific creative mind, she was not only renowned for her innovative design but creating work with integrity and honesty.
"She was a fighter and believer who fought hard to raise awareness for women's rights and promote equality throughout the world."
'Inspiration to young people'
Ms Porter spent two decades in the arts sector before deciding to pursue jewellery design in 1990 by taking a silversmith degree.
She championed upcoming designers and was one of the first designers in the UK to produce her full collection in Fairtrade gold.
Ms Porter, who was born in Weston-super-Mare, had two daughters, Lucie and Nicky, and married long-term partner Jeremy in December 2019.
Tributes have been made to her across social media.
Clifton High School said on Twitter: "Diana was a Clifton High Alumna and a great supporter and friend of the School.
"She was an inspiration to many of our young people with her creativity and passion for design."
Louise Mitchell, Chief Executive of Bristol Music Trust which runs Bristol Beacon, said: "She was an innovative and passionate designer and Bristol will miss her style and flair."
London designer Tamara Gomez said on Instagram: "Diana was always kind, considerate, charming and generous in her support of fellow jewellers."