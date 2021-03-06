Bristol man wears spacesuit in 'To the Moon and Back' fundraiser
A man who received a life-saving bone marrow transplant is aiming to run and cycle thousands of miles in a spacesuit for charity.
Merv Lawrence, 38, was advised 14 years ago he had just nine months to live.
He has already recruited 95 people to join him on his To the Moon and Back challenge of 9,554 miles (15,375km) but is looking for more volunteers.
He was inspired by his wife who uses the saying as she kisses her children goodnight.
The Moontrekkers crew aims to collectively cover the distance over the next six months.
The father of three, from Kingswood near Bristol, was diagnosed with a rare auto-immune disease in 2007.
A blood cell transfusion failed to treat the Aplastic Anaemia, where the bone marrow stops producing blood cells, but his life was saved by a bone marrow transplant in 2008.
Mr Lawrence said: "The idea was inspired by my wife Beccy. When she puts the kids to bed, she always says, 'I love you to the moon and back'.
"The real distance to the moon and back is 477,710 miles (768,799km) which is a bit more than I can sensibly manage.
"But I thought if I make one mile on Earth the equivalent of 50 miles (80km) in space, then it's still a big, but doable, challenge."
The couple's two-year-old son was born with holes in the heart requiring surgery at nine weeks' old with the possibility of more operations as he gets older.
The Moontrekkers hope to raise money for the Aplastic Anaemia Trust, British Heart Foundation, Clevedon youth charity the Jack Hazeldine Foundation and the neonatal and stillbirth charity Sands.
Mr Lawrence, whose bone marrow transplant came from an anonymous donor in Germany, said: "After the operation I was lucky enough to be able to write to my donor.
"I told him that he should be proud for the rest of his life of the selfless act he had done.
"And I promised him that I would spend the rest of my life working hard and putting my life to good use."
