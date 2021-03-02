Edward Colston statue: Trial date set for four accused
Four people who deny causing criminal damage to a statue of slave trader Edward Colston will face trial in December.
Jake Skuse, 36, Rhian Graham, 29, Milo Ponsford, 25, and Sage Willoughby, 21, appeared at Bristol Crown Court.
They were bailed and a trial is due to start on 13 December.
The bronze figure of the slave merchant was pulled down during a Black Lives Matter protest and thrown into Bristol Harbour on 7 June.
Mr Skuse, of Farley Close; Bristol, Ms Graham, of Colston Road, Bristol; Mr Ponsford, of Bishopstoke, Hampshire; and Mr Willoughby, of Gloucester Road, Bristol, were charged with causing criminal damage in December.
