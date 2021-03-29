Gloucestershire Police and Crime Commissioner candidates
- Published
Residents across Gloucestershire Police's area will have the chance to vote for a new Police and Crime Commissioner (PCC), in May.
The PCC elections are held every four years and the position has been held by retired police officer Martin Surl since 2012.
Ballots will be held on the same day as the local council elections so that voters can cast their ballots at the same time.
The candidates for the new Gloucestershire PCC are:
- Martin Surl - (Independent). Mr Surl is the current PCC and has held the post since it was created in 2012. He was a serving police officer for more than 30 years, rising to the rank of Supt.
- Chris Nelson - (Cons). He is a retired Army officer with almost 40 years' public service, including operational work with police, and years as a borough councillor and parish council chairman.
- The Lib Dems and Labour are still in the process of selecting a candidate for the election.
Here is a guide to what PCCs do in their official capacity.
