Bristol mayor: Candidate list 2021
- Published
Many local elections had to be delayed due to the coronavirus pandemic, including that for the next Mayor of Bristol.
The rescheduled election is due to take place on Thursday 6 May, 2021.
The candidates are:
- Incumbent mayor Marvin Rees (Lab) will be looking to defend his seat and seeks re-election.
- Caroline Gooch, (Lib Dem), is a biomedical scientist who wants to scrap the role of mayor. This is her first election.
- Sandy Hore-Ruthven (Green) is CEO of a charity for young people who is standing for the first time.
- Alistair Watson (Cons) is a business consultant and former Lord Mayor of Bristol.
