West of England mayoral candidates
Four candidates are campaigning for election to be the next Mayor of the West of England in 2021.
The election is due to take place on Thursday 6 May, 2021.
It comes after the West Of England Combined Authority's first elected mayor, Tim Bowles, announced he will step down at the end of his first term.
Mr Bowles, a Conservative, was elected to the post in 2017, in a devolution deal for Bristol, Bath & North East Somerset and South Gloucestershire.
The West of England's Mayoral role has seen more local decision-making on roads and house building.
As part of the government's devolution arrangement, the West of England Combined Authority receives £1bn over 30 years.
The Combined Authority area excludes North Somerset Council, who elected not to join in 2016.
Those hoping to take on the role are:
- Dan Norris (Lab). Former MP for Wansdyke and government minister under Gordon Brown.
- Samuel Williams (Cons). Businessman who was the candidate for Bristol Mayor before last year's election was delayed.
- Stephen Williams (Lib Dem). The former Bristol West MP was part of the coalition government between the Conservatives and the Liberal Democrats.
- Jerome Thomas (Green). An entrepreneur who is currently serving as a councillor in Bristol.
