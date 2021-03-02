Greta Thunberg: Rewilding plan for College Green rally site
- Published
A rewilding project will start at the site in Bristol that hosted a climate rally attended by Greta Thunberg.
Greta, 18, spoke at the Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate at College Green on 28 February 2020, which was attended by more than 15,000 people.
A fundraiser to repair the green that was left without grass has raised £15,575 and another £5,000 has been donated by a green energy company.
Meadows will be created at the site following lawn repairs.
The Bristol and Bath Parks Foundation has been the custodian of funds to repair the green after an appeal was started by resident Jon Usher.
'Can achieve together'
Director Charlee Bennett said the foundation was "delighted" to be "exploring new and innovative ways to support more nature in the heart of Bristol".
"Bristol City Council has already improved the flower bed beside City Hall to support a wider range of pollinators.
"I am really excited about the long-term potential of this project and what we can achieve together," she said.
Good Energy firm, based in Chippenham, Wiltshire, contributed an extra £5,000 for the work.
'Great joy'
An existing wildflower meadow strip planted on the green by Avon Wildlife Trust will be incorporated into the new meadows.
They will contain native species such as strawberry clover, cowslip, white campion, and tufted vetch as well as bright flowering species such as common poppy, cornflower and yellow rattle.
It is hoped they will attract pollinators including bees that will support more insect-feeding birds.
The Very Revd Mandy Ford, Dean of Bristol, said: "It is a great joy to be hosting this wild space on College Green in the shelter of Bristol Cathedral, with all its diversity of plants and the promise of insects and birds to enhance the area."