M32 Maples protester awakens as tree felled with her in it
A tree has been felled despite the presence of a protester who was sleeping in it as part of a vigil to protect it.
It was the last in a group of of five maples in St Paul's in Bristol that had been felled to make way for housing.
Campaigner Kate Bilsborough said: "I was asleep for a while and then I heard the chainsaw and starting shouting, 'I'm in the tree.'"
The BBC has approached the landowner and developer for a comment.
Ms Bilsborough said: "I was determined to stay up there but I rang friends and people in the campaign and they were really worried for my safety and they said, 'You need to get out'.
Trees 'so important'
"A friend of mine pushed a stick into the gap to see how far they'd cut it and the cut was really deep so they told me to get down right now so I did," the campaigner who is a member of the Save M32 Maples group said.
She was unhurt.
Protesters claim the developer John Garlick and another man arrived at the tree on Lower Ashley Road at about 04:00 GMT and used a chainsaw to cut the maple down.
Ms Bilsborough said: "We want to question why one person in the [council] planning department makes a decision about felling a tree, why isn't that a committee decision?
"More power and more rights are given to a building than to trees and yet when you talk to people, trees are so important."
Bristol City Council has yet to comment.
