Covid: New testing sites to open in surge testing effort
- Published
New sites where people can drop off coronavirus tests following two new cases of a variant being found in South Gloucestershire will open on Tuesday.
Cases of a variant discovered in Brazil in January have been found in the area.
Sara Blackmore, South Gloucestershire Council's public health director, said the risk is "low" and "contained".
Residents living in five postcode areas near Bristol are asked to take a test if they are aged over 16 and do not have coronavirus symptoms.
Most sites opened earlier with others set to open on Tuesday. They will operate until Sunday and all other coronavirus testing is unaffected.
Vaccine minister Nadhim Zahawi said one of the cases found in South Gloucestershire travelled from Sao Paulo through Zurich to London.
They arrived back in the UK before the government brought in hotel quarantine for travellers.
"They did take a pre-departure test and filled in their passenger locator form, which is why we are able to deal with them so effectively and work with South Gloucestershire Council," Mr Zahawi said.
"There is minimal reason to believe that there may be further spread because they have been isolating correctly."
Community surge testing sites where people can take tests are open at the Bristol Parkway Park and Ride - behind the station on Hunts Ground Road - and at the Coach Park at the The Mall at Cribbs Causeway.
Both sites offer walk-up and drive-through testing and people do not need to make an appointment.
Other sites where people can drop off tests taken at home are at Patchway Community Centre in Patchway and Little Stoke Community Centre.
Three other sites will open on Tuesday at:
The Bradley Stoke Jubilee Centre, Savages Wood Road, Bradley Stoke, BS32 8HL (not available on Friday, 5 March)
Baileys Court Activity Centre, Bailey Court Road, Bradley Stoke BS32 8BH
Coniston Community Centre, The Parade, Coniston Rd, Patchway BS34 5LP