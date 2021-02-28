Covid: Bradley Stoke and Patchway residents offered tests
Residents living in parts of Bradley Stoke, Patchway and Little Stoke are to take part in surge testing after a new Covid variant was found in the area.
Those who live in five postcode areas near Bristol, who are aged over 16 and currently do not have symptoms, are being asked to take a test.
The postcodes are BS32 0, BS32 8, BS32 9, BS34 5 and BS34 6.
People who also travel to the area for work or to visit someone for a support bubble are also eligible.
It comes after three cases were uncovered in England.
Experts believe the variant found in the area (P1), first detected in travellers to Japan from Manaus in northern Brazil in January, could be more contagious.
Two of the cases were from the same household, with a history of travel to Brazil, but the third is not linked, Public Health England (PHE) said.
'Break the chain'
The whereabouts of that third person are still not known, as PHE says they did not complete their test registration card so follow-up details are unavailable.
The programme is expected to run for one week, ending on 7 March, with the facilities open each day.
Sara Blackmore, director of Public Health at South Gloucestershire Council, urged people who were invited to come forward and take a test to "break the chain of transmission".
"We do recognise the challenge for residents of undertaking another additional testing programme and want to thank you in advance for your patience and support as we continue to work together to protect our communities from Covid-19.
The surge testing is in addition to testing for people who have symptoms, and regular rapid asymptomatic testing for essential workers.
Ms Blackmore said it would "enable closer monitoring" and work to reduce further transmission of Covid-19.
Testing will be available at the following locations:
- Stoke Gifford Parkway Park & Ride, Hunts Ground Road, Stoke Gifford, BS34 8PU
- Coach Park at The Mall Cribbs Causeway, Highwood Rd, Patchway, BS34 5SP
