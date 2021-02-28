White rainbow spotted close to M5 motorway near Bristol
A rare white rainbow has been photographed close to the M5 motorway near Bristol.
The meteorological phenomenon was spotted by Kieran Argo while out walking in fields near Pill, early on Saturday morning.
Also known as a fogbow, cloud bow or ghost of a rainbow, the arc is formed when sunlight interacts with small water droplets in fog, mist or cloud.
A classical rainbow is created when sunlight interacts with raindrops.
Mr Argo said: "It just appeared. It was a very distinct white arc and looked just like a white rainbow and was similar in size.
"It's the first time I've ever seen one."
