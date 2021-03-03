Calls to mental health charity Mind double in pandemic
- Published
People phoning a mental health charity "explode with sadness" on almost every call, a volunteer call handler has said.
Mind in Bristol said calls to its helpline had doubled since the pandemic hit.
The branch has upped services to seven days per week and added extra ways to get in contact online.
Volunteer Kath Purdy said lockdown was "the straw that broke the camel's back".
In 2020 a group of NHS leaders said doctors were seeing a rise in people reporting severe mental health difficulties.
It followed a more than 30% drop in referrals to mental health services during the peak of the pandemic.
Ms Purdy started volunteering for Mindline in April 2019 and said things at work had gradually changed.
She said she noticed that new callers were just about coping pre-pandemic but then lockdown "became the straw that broke the camel's back".
"You can hear this pressure over the line, like they need the frustration, sadness and scariness to just explode out of them.
"I've had calls where, as soon as I picked up the phone, they've started to sob, as if hearing another voice at the end of the phone has given them that space to finally let it out.
"Sometimes they've managed to talk through their tears for an entire 30 minutes, which shows an incredible amount of strength and determination to keep going through whatever is thrown at them.
"How a call can start with tears and end with laughter is a fascinating insight on how humans can overcome so much."
'New ways of working'
Bristol Mind CEO, Jo Min, said the rise in calls had affected her team's mental wellbeing too.
"With the pandemic dominating the news and the continuing rise in deaths, this has had a huge impact on the mental wellbeing of our teams and those we support," she said.
"With the growing need for services, Bristol Mind has had to adapt quickly to new ways of working.
"This has had and still does have an impact both emotionally and physically on our people."
For information and support on mental health, access the BBC Action Line.