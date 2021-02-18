Avon and Somerset detective admits kissing colleague
A married police officer accused of sexually harassing a junior colleague has admitted he kissed her but insisted their relationship was consensual.
The detective constable for Avon and Somerset police told a disciplinary panel that "at no point" was he sexually attracted to the woman.
His colleague claims he groped her and engaged in "predatory behaviour".
He faces 43 allegations relating to three different women but said a criminal case had been dropped.
The officer, referred to as DC X, said he had shared "traumatic" personal experiences with his colleague, referred to as Witness A, and as a result they "grew closer".
'I participated'
He denied he was "flirty" and a "ladies' man" and said his behaviour had not been inappropriate or predatory.
The panel was told by DC X that it was Witness A who asked to meet him because she was upset and needed to talk.
He said he suggested they meet in a country lane and on his arrival, Witness A had kissed him.
"I made no attempt to say 'don't do that'. I participated and have to accept responsibility for my actions", he said.
"We both knew it was wrong. We were seeing somebody else.
"The initial physical contact was initiated by her and after that it was pretty much mutual."
'Christened your car?'
He said they met once or twice more at the same place before agreeing not to take the relationship any further, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
DC X is also accused of inappropriate sexual behaviour towards two other female colleagues but said in one case there was a misunderstanding.
He is accused of asking one of the women: "Have you christened your new car yet?" but he claimed he had been misheard and actually said "Have you cleaned your car?"
The hearing is due to end on Friday.