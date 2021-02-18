Long Covid: Children of the 90s join nationwide study
The Children of the 90s study is contributing to a nationwide investigation into the implications of long Covid.
The Bristol-based long-term project monitors the health of more than 14,000 participates.
Long Covid leaves people struggling with symptoms including fatigue, memory loss and shortness of breath.
It is estimated that one in 20 people who catch Covid-19 will still have symptoms after two months.
Participants in the long Covid study will wear Fitbit-style devices to measure exercise ability, breathing and heart rate.
Researchers will use the data produced to try to find out more about the illness's risk factors, its impact on health, finances and wellbeing, and how best to treat it.
Jamie Bridgeman, born in 1991, was one of the first people to take part in the Children of the 90s study.
The 29-year-old is still suffering from long Covid after becoming infected in April.
"I have days where I am very breathless and lethargic," he said.
"Some days you physically can't get out of bed, you can't go up the stairs, it is a real effort.
"It is getting better but it is taking a lot of time.
"Long Covid is a really serious thing. I have it quite mild, but there are people out there that are really struggling with it."
Participants will be asked to complete questionnaires on mental health and cognitive function and will also be invited to a London clinic for scans to look at potential damage to their vital organs.
Professor Nic Timpson, principal investigator at Children of the 90s, said the study was bringing together national health records and hospital studies covering more than 60 million people with the data gathered over the lives of the Bristol participants.
"Bristol's Children of the 90s participants should be proud that through their contribution, this study will enable better diagnostic tools for long Covid, and a clearer understanding of the condition itself," he said.
The study, named Characterisation, determinants, mechanisms and consequences of the long-term effects of Covid-19: providing the evidence base for health care services, is being led by University College London.
It is being funded by a £9.6 million grant from the National Institute for Health Research and UK Research and Innovation.
