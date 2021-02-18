Bristol Clean Air Zone exemptions for low income drivers
People on low incomes or those visiting hospital regularly are likely to be exempt from a Clean Air Zone charge.
Tens of thousands of motorists are expected to be charged £9 per day to enter the zone in Bristol if plans are approved by the government.
Some drivers will be able to apply for a one-year exemption before they have to start paying the fee.
Bristol's mayor said the council did not want "the burden falling disproportionately" on the vulnerable.
The Labour-run council has estimated that, if traffic returns to pre-Covid levels, about 74,700 out of 258,000 vehicles would be charged when the zone goes live, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
In January the council outlined plans for the Clean Air Zone (CAZ), including charging polluting private cars and taxis £9 per day to enter a small boot-shaped zone in the city centre.
On Wednesday, Bristol mayor Marvin Rees set out key details of the scheme, noting a number of exemptions to protect certain groups.
Mr Rees said: "We will be putting mitigations in place to support people through the transition.
"We don't want the burden falling disproportionately on people who are most vulnerable and we don't want to undermine jobs within the city."
One year transition
People who live in the CAZ, as well as Bristol-based Blue Badge holders, will be able to apply for a one-year exemption before they have to start paying a fee.
People on low incomes - of less than £24,000 a year and no more than £12.45 per hour - will also be able to apply for a one-year exemption if they have to drive in and out of the zone to get to work.
The council is also looking at a support scheme for hospitals, for families that have to be frequent visitors to loved ones, particularly children, or who regularly attend hospital appointments.
Most of the exemptions are for one year to allow time for people to upgrade to cleaner vehicles and take advantage of financial support and scrappage schemes.
Provided its plans are rubber-stamped by the cabinet next week, the council intends to submit them to the government's Joint Air Quality Unit on 26 February.
