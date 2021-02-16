Bristol stabbing: Three further people arrested
- Published
A further three people have been arrested by police after a boy was stabbed in Bristol.
The 17-year-old was stabbed in Ridgeway Road, Fishponds, at about 20:00 GMT on Friday and remains in hospital in a stable condition.
A boy, 16, and a man, 18, are in custody on suspicion of attempted murder. A girl, 16, is also in custody accused of conspiracy to murder.
A woman, 18, arrested at the weekend, has been released under investigation.
She had been arrested on suspicion of conspiracy to murder.
Avon and Somerset Police said enquiries were continuing.
